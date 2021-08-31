ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri and Illinois workers are heading down South to store power and assist with damages following the power hurricane that battered Louisiana’s coast.
Line workers, fleet, logistics and safety workers will help Entergy, an electric company that provides power to Louisiana and Mississippi customers, during the two-week restoration efforts.
“Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this devastating hurricane. We will help these communities recover from this storm’s stunning damage as soon as possible," said Ameren CEO Warner Baxter said.
Ameren has helped during other natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.
