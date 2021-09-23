ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans in the St. Louis area got a little extra help on Friday.
The Kaufman Fund teamed up with Operation Food Search and hosted a Food for Vets event. They gave out much-needed food to about 255 veterans and their families.
Since 1990, the Kaufman Fund has worked with other charities to raise and distribute more than $1.6 million to help veterans in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.