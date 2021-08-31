ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City residents needing rental assistance can get help at two in-person clinics. Previously residents have been able to apply online but that's not an option for some.

"So we're taking these clinics out into the neighborhoods. We want to be where people are to make sure everyone is able to get the assistance that they need," Tom Nagel said. He's a spokesman in the office of Mayor Jones.

On Tuesday, Mayor Tishaura Jones stated more than 200 applications have been completed within the first two weeks.

The walk-in clinics will be open Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

Horizon Housing - 3001 Arsenal, St. Louis, MO 63118

Monday - Saturday: 9 am - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Wohl Recreation Center - 1515 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63113

Monday - Saturday: 9 - noon

Wednesday & Thursday: 9 am - noon; evening clinics: 5:30 pm - 8 pm

Fredrica Black worked as a cook at the America's Center Convention Complex. But since the pandemic forced conventions to be canceled, she's struggled to pay her rent.

"Whew, if I don't get anything right now I'll be three months behind and I don't want to get behind where they can evict me," she said.

There are 3,000 eviction cases pending but last week a judge extended the moratorium on evictions till October 3rd.

Originally, the City of St. Louis set aside $8 million for rental assistance and so far, has paid out $2.2 million. With the passage of a $168 million federal aid project by the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, $12 million more will be going to rental assistance.

Some landlords have been trying to work with tenants who've fallen behind on rent. The financial assistance will help them cover their mortgage and utility costs.

"And with not getting the tenants paying rent that means we have to find other ways. And some of us are retired like myself. So we end up going into and dipping into our retirement to pay and subsidize the tenants," said Regina Dennis-Nana.

Those asking for rental assistance need to bring a photo ID for the head of household, lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of St. Louis City residency and proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19. Tenants can self-attest in regard to income loss if documentation isn’t available.

Residents who need rental and utility assistance should dial 2-1-1, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org. Click here to view the eligibility criteria and application options on the City’s website.