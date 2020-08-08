ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 100 people marched in St. Louis City just days after the Justice Department announced agents would soon arrive in the city as part of Operation Legend to combat crime.
People gathered outside courthouse in Downtown St. Louis and then moved outside the Robert Young federal building on Spruce and Tucker.
The crowd wanted to speak up against federal law enforcement working alongside local and state police to fight crime.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 85 homicides and several other non-fatal shootings in June and July alone.
The federal initiative, launched in Kansas City, is designed to fight the surge of violent crime in certain cities. Click here to learn more about Operation Legend.
