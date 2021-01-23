CBS NEWS -- Thirty-eight members of the U.S. Capitol Police force and about 150 National Guard members have tested positive for COVID-19 since responding to the deadly attack on the Capitol earlier this month, officials told CBS News.
Gus Papathanasiou, the chairman of the union that represents Capitol police, told CBS News that cases have "spiked" since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that brought the police in close quarters with the rioters.
More than 25,000 National Guard troops were deployed to Washington, D.C., in the wake of the attack, and photos showed the guardsmen resting in close quarters inside the Capitol building. More than half of the guardsmen will return home in the coming days.
