ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)— St. Louis Lambert International Airport is looking to fill over 100 vacant positions soon.
Applicants can apply for several positions ranging from Technical Support Specialist to Engineer Manager. Here’s a full list of open positions:
• Technical Support Specialist II
• Programmer/Analyst I & III
• Electrician
• Fleet Maintenance Technicians
• Facilities Maintenance Workers
• Airfield Maintenance Workers
• HVAC Mechanics
• Mechanical Maintenance Workers
• Airport Police Officers
• Airport Properties Specialists
• Contract Compliance Officer
• Civil Engineer II
• Engineering Manager I
• Gardener
• Utility Worker
• Stationary Engineer
• Clerk Typist and other administrative support personnel
There are 11 airport roles, like Airfield Maintenance Worker, where a $1,500 hiring bonus is offered after a new employee passes their working period.
For more job listings, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.