The St. Louis Fire Department was called to over 50 dumpster fires on the Fourth of July.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters in the City of St. Louis were called to over 100 fires on the Fourth of July.

According to the fire department, there were 106 fire calls on the holiday. Dumpster fires accounted for 54 of the calls, weed/grass/tree fires made up 21 of the calls and there were 11 calls for building/garage fires.

Investigators said many of the fires were started by fireworks that were not properly disposed of.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.