ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters in the City of St. Louis were called to over 100 fires on the Fourth of July.
According to the fire department, there were 106 fire calls on the holiday. Dumpster fires accounted for 54 of the calls, weed/grass/tree fires made up 21 of the calls and there were 11 calls for building/garage fires.
Investigators said many of the fires were started by fireworks that were not properly disposed of.
