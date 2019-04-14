ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Overnight strong winds caused widespread damage through most of the News 4 viewing area Sunday morning.
The Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis did not get a pass on the weather as the high winds pulled part of its 100-year-old roof off.
Because of the damage, rain leaked inside of the Old Cathedral, and officials said the Palm Sunday Services have been canceled.
