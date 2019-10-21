ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Next week, an outreach event will be held for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses interested in working on the Next NGA West construction project.
The company McCarthy HITT is in charge of the project and will host the outreach event on October 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at COVO St. Louis, located at 401 Pine Street.
“Small businesses are vital to completing the Next NGA West project and McCarthy HITT is committed to attracting and working alongside a diverse and inclusive workforce for this multi-year project,” said Jeff Boyer, project director for Next NGA West for McCarthy HITT. “We are committed to helping small businesses succeed and grow through their involvement in this project.”
The outreach event will include an update on the design and construction schedule followed by information on how companies can quality for contracting opportunities. Those attending the event will receive information about specific construction bidding opportunity and requirements. They will also get details on capacity-building services for sitework, concrete, electrical, mechanical, and other general construction work.
Advanced registration is required and can be made by clicking here.
