NEW YORK (AP) — Lego is looking to keep its plastic bricks out of the trash.
The Danish toymaker is testing a way for customers to ship their unwanted bricks back and get them into the hands of other kids.
Lego says customers in the U.S. can print out a mailing label on its site, dump their used Lego bricks in a box and ship them off for free.
Lego says the pieces will be cleaned, put in a box and given to Teach for America, a nonprofit that will donate them to classrooms across the United States. Some bricks will also go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.
Click here to learn more about Lego Replay.
