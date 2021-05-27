ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you want to get out and about with your family, even for a staycation in St. Louis, you'll need to do some planning this summer.
Reservations are still needed at some attractions and many out of towners are booking them up fast. Attractions like the riverboat cruises are selling out two weeks in advance for certain features - and not from locals.
"Typically, the St. Louis metro is the largest pool that we see people come from. This year, so far, we've seen with our sight-seeing cruises biggest zip code concentration has been coming in from Chicago," said Robert Hopkins. Hopkins, the Director of Operations for The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, said they've been tracking where visitors are coming from.
Hopkins points out the drivetime markets--which are cities that are in fairly close in driving distance--are really strong areas where people are booking from. That includes cities like Indianapolis, Des Moines and Kansas City. Their tours are up 36% from their last full season in 2018. So, you should try and reserve your attractions in advance and not day of.
"We've got the out of town folks coming in, I think especially when schools get out, they're really going to be coming in from those drive-time markets looking for a close family trip, so definitely want to book ahead," said Hopkins.
Hopkins also said you should keep in mind that even though capacity restrictions are back to 100%, most places are still practicing social distancing which reduces the capacity in some places.
