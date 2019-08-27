GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Volunteers from Baptist Disaster Relief are in Granite City, helping the Metro East city clean up from recent flooding.
Granite City experienced flash flooding on the morning of August 12. The flooding not only caused damage, but also prompted school district officials to delay the start of the school year.
Volunteers from about a half a dozen states have been working in more than half of the 800 homes in Granite City that were damaged.
“What we do is prioritize them by need, age, health conditions, severity of the disaster,” said Sharon Carty with Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief.
Many of the volunteers are from out of state. Volunteer Rick Burkey is 73; he says many of the volunteers are around the same age.
More volunteers are coming into Granite City Tuesday night from Illinois and Tennessee. Most of the Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers in will be in Granite City for a week or two.
