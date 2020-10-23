STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department says they are done posting COVID-19 updates on Facebook because the comments are getting out of hand.
The department posted Thursday that the responses they get on Facebook are negative, insulting and argumentative. They also mentioned the “conspiracy theories” that get posted on the page as a reason for ending updates on social media.
“Unfortunately we can not make everyone happy or accommodate to what everyone thinks they ‘deserve’ or ‘have the right to.’ With most information people are demanding, it can be found on the state dashboard along with other reputable websites. If you choose to think the data is incorrect or not current enough, we encourage you to do your own research to find what you may be looking for,” read a portion of the department’s post.
The health department is made up of 10 employees and said they do their best to get accurate numbers to the public.
“We are mentally tired and after working countless hours trying to stay on top of all this, we are yelled at, complained about, and spoke to in the most disrespectful of ways. Not to mention after working up Covid-19 cases and making recommendations for 8 months, people seem to think they are the experts and we know nothing.”
The health department said they will continue to use their Facebook page to post about other services and events. They also said all updates on the coronavirus can be found on their website.
