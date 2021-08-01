ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) As the eviction freeze came to an end, Congresswoman Cori Bush vowed to push for Americans to stay in their homes through the end of the year. The St. Louis native slept outside of the US Capitol overnight to appeal to her colleagues to extend the moratorium.
“We are now in an eviction emergency,” said Bush. “Allowing the federal eviction moratorium to expire was a moral failure, but we came together last night to demonstrate that our movement is strong, and our work is not finished. As someone who has been evicted and unhoused, I know the trauma that millions of families could face if we do not act immediately. As lawmakers, we have a duty to protect the people we represent. I’m calling on every single one of my colleagues to come back to Washington, D.C. and use our power to take care of each and every one of our neighbors.”
Around noon, Bush was pictured still outside the Capitol with a crowd of supporters.
We brought our umbrellas.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 1, 2021
It’s an eviction emergency. Reconvene the House. pic.twitter.com/lqdUVy8Yi8
Echoing Bush, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones expressed her displeasure as over 3,000 evictions are pending in the city.
“I am disappointed in our federal government’s inability to extend this critical protection for families and appreciate our Congresswoman Cori Bush’s efforts to renew the eviction moratorium. Keeping families in their homes will help us fight COVID-19.
On Thursday, I took executive action by allocating $2.7 million in local funds to boost vaccination efforts and increase our ability to connect residents to the housing assistance they need. My administration continues to explore every option to address this crisis. I have been ringing the alarm about this crisis since June while federal relief funds have been tied up in political games.”
If you need rental or utility assistance, you should dial 211 or 800-427-4626.
