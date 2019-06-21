ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is closely watching river levels.
Sean Hadley with MSD says crews are working around the clock at the 28 pump stations.
Crews have been pulling 12 hour shifts since late March when the flooding began.
Crews are also checking storm drains on a daily basis to make sure there is no back up. Hadley says there are currently no issues.
He isn't worried about Friday's rain having a big impact.
While the Mississippi River level is going down, some local businesses are still trying to get back on their feet from all the flooding. With more rain in the forecast, they're worried it could get worse before it gets better.
Karen Baker-Brncic manages Alton Marina. Flooding forced her to close the marina a few days before Memorial Day in May. She hoped to open the following weekend, but has instead remained closed for almost six weeks.
“It’s our most prime time," Baker-Brncic said. "It’s the boater’s favorite time of the year."
She set a new goal of re-opening June 25 just in time for the marina's two biggest holidays -- Fourth of July and Labor Day.
“I hope that we’re partying, I’m hoping that the pool is full and the margaritas are flowing and we’re having a great time," Baker-Brncic said.
Until then, she is worried about her employees who are still out of a job until the marina reopens. She calls it a ripple effect.
"One of the waitresses that works for me has a babysitter and the babysitter is not getting paid because she isn’t working," Baker-Brncic said.
The Mississippi River level downtown is expected to get below flood stage on July 2. The last time it was below flood stage was March 16.
