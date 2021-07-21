(CNN) – A bride in Pennsylvania ended up in the hospital on her wedding night after her first dance got a little too wild.
The newlyweds were dancing to the song “Stay” by Dave Matthews Band when the groom tried the classic dip, which is when Julie Benn’s knee gave out. She was wearing flats and had no known knee problems, but said she knew instantly what had happened.
"I was in this dip and I said to Paul, ‘I just dislocated my knee.’ He said ‘What? Ok, OK, let's move, let's get off the dance floor,’" she recalled.
Benn’s new husband, who is a second lieutenant in the army, supported her and her heavy wedding dress. The bride winced with searing pain as the newlyweds waited for the ambulance. She was in the hospital for about three hours while doctors reset her knee.
After the hospital visit, the couple returned to the reception. "Just in time for the last song. I was still on a lot of meds. None of the pain meds working so they had to sedate me at the hospital."
Benn said she spent her wedding night zonked in bed with her husband while her mom, a retired nurse, slept on a nearby cot because her daughter was so sick from the pain medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.