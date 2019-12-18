ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Aquarium opens on Christmas Day.
But News 4's Steve Harris got a sneak peek at one of the star attractions: the sea otter exhibit.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Aquarium opens on Christmas Day.
But News 4's Steve Harris got a sneak peek at one of the star attractions: the sea otter exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.