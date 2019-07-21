ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Great news to the City of Champions as another major player signs a contract with the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues announced on Sunday Oskar Sundqvist signed a four-year contract with the team, with an annual average value of $2.75 million.
Oskar Sundqvist set career highs in goals, assists and points last season and avoided arbitration by agreeing to a four-year deal Sunday. https://t.co/AahdIIixSH #stlblues— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 21, 2019
