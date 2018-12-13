ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The company that employed two construction workers who were killed when they fell down an elevator shaft in a downtown St. Louis building has been cited by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Joey Hale, 44, and Ben Ricks, 58, were cutting pipe from a suspended scaffold inside the Old Shoe Company building on Washington Avenue when the cable snapped. The two fell down six floors in an elevator shaft. The accident happened in June.

OSHA officials say World Wrecking and Scrap Salvage Services, Inc. did not provide adequate fall protection such as a vertical lifeline.

Officials added that the company also did not conduct regular inspections of scaffold equipment, properly train workers to recognize and avoid fall hazards, and properly ground an electric motor used on the scaffold.

The company has been fined $23,280 and has 15 business days to comply or respond in some other way to OSHA’s findings, federal officials say.