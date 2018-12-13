ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The company that employed two construction workers who were killed when they fell down an elevator shaft in a downtown St. Louis building has been cited by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Joey Hale, 44, and Ben Ricks, 58, were cutting pipe from a suspended scaffold inside the Old Shoe Company building on Washington Avenue when the cable snapped. The two fell down six floors in an elevator shaft. The accident happened in June.
Two construction workers are dead after falling down an elevator shaft in downtown St. Louis.
OSHA officials say World Wrecking and Scrap Salvage Services, Inc. did not provide adequate fall protection such as a vertical lifeline.
Officials added that the company also did not conduct regular inspections of scaffold equipment, properly train workers to recognize and avoid fall hazards, and properly ground an electric motor used on the scaffold.
The company has been fined $23,280 and has 15 business days to comply or respond in some other way to OSHA’s findings, federal officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.