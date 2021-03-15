Oscar nominations 2021: See the list of nominees

(CNN) -- Nominations for 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.
Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.
This year's ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic and is set to air Sunday, April 25, on ABC.
Check back here for the nominations as they are announced.
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman, "The Father"
Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"TheTrial of the Chicago 7"
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
DIRECTOR
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
"Emma"
"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom"
"Mank"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
SOUND EDITING
SOUND MIXING
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
