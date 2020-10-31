(KMOV.com/AP ) -- Several British outlets have reported actor Sir Sean Connery died at the age of 90. Connery is best known for his iconic role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Citing Connery's family, the BBC reports that the Scottish actor died overnight in his sleep in the Bahamas. His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.
Bond producers EON Productions also confirmed his death. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were “devastated by the news.”
“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond,'” they said in a statement.
The producers said Connery's “gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent” was largely responsible for the success of the series
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was heartbroken to learn of Connery's passing and the nation is mourning one of their "best loved sons".
"Sean was born into a working class Edinburgh family and through talent & sheer hard work, became an international film icon and one of the world's most accomplished actors," Sturgeon tweeted. "Sean was a lifelong advocate of an independent Scotland and those of us who share that belief owe him a great debt of gratitude."
She added that it was clear his health was failing when she last spoke to him.
"It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing - but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him."
He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”
He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.
