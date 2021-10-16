WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- More than 200,000 origami boxes are honoring victims of gun violence in Washington D.C.
The origami boxes are supposed to look visually stunning and make a statement about gun violence in America.
The project began as a vision from an artist named Leslie Lee. She hopes the boxes will make people recognize the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S.
The boxes are personalized with names, messages and artwork.
