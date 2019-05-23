ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Jamie Torres’ family was looking forward to experiencing the Lantern Fest this year.
"It's just thousands, it just felt like thousands of lights were going behind you and just watching them go into the sky," said Torres.
She told News 4 she bought eight tickets totaling around $200 for the annual event at Brookdale Farms in Eureka.
"About a week before Lantern Festival was supposed to happen, the company sent a message saying this was not going to happen and we'll keep you posted," said Torres.
The festival is put on by a company called Sack Lunch Productions. They took to Facebook in November telling ticket holders that because of heavy rain and snow, the event would be rescheduled for June 22, 2019.
Torres says she had no doubts the event wouldn’t happen, until now. A month out, she tells News 4 she’s never seen the event appear on Brookdale Farms website.
"It made me feel like a sucker like ‘Hey we're going to sell you this great feel good thing, we'll see you next year and then ghost," she said.
Brookdale Farms owner Jerry Kirk says Sack Lunch Productions’ silence has cost them thousands of dollars. He also tells News 4 the last time he heard from them was in November.
"Very frustrating, it's really frustrating for us because we're handling all of the calls," said Kirk.
The company is based out of Utah and owned by Richard Surber. Documents News 4 obtained revealed Surber has a lien on the entity Lantern Fest.
In 2017, Surber licensed the Lantern Fest to an entity called Happy Fun Events.
In a letter from Surber announcing the new licensing agreement, he says his company had to do this because it did not have sufficient cash to launch the event in 2018, resulting in the cancellation of six lantern festivals in 2017.
"It really stinks, that’s something so cruel, could have been so crocked," said Torres.
A third-party company called Night Light Event is offering to help Lantern Fest ticket holders.
They say they can’t offer refunds but they do have a section on their website for people to get in contact with them.
For more, information click here.
