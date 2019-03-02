SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Crowds filled the streets of Soulard for the Mardi Gras Grand Parade on Saturday.
The parade made its way down Broadway from Busch Stadium to the Anheuser-Busch brewery.
Crowds lined the route to watch nearly 100 colorful floats and catch plenty of beads.
The theme for this year’s parade was “40 Years of Magic, Music and Memories.”
Organizer estimate more than 10 million strands of beads were thrown to those in the crowd.
