ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Black History Month begins February 1 and some local organizations want to celebrate it with peace.
They want a week to pause the violence plaguing St. Louis. Community organizations, churches, and even barbershops are asking people to put their weapons down for a week of peace.
"Things are reaching a feverish pitch as it relates to crime and violence,” Better Family Life’s James Clark said. ”We need everyone to do their part."
The plan is for Peace Week to happen the week of February 24. Right now, they’ve planned a peace march down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That’s an area that sees a lot of crime, and is meaningful because it carries the name of the father of the Civil Rights movement.
"We're in the best position to do some de-escalating,” said King, who works at Gold Line Barber Salon. “We're dealing with different neighborhoods, different ethnicities, it's a melting pot. So it's def critical barbers lead this non-violence movement because we're right in the center of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.