ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 9/11 charity has paid off the mortgage on the home of slain St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday that they paid off the home’s mortgage.
“Now, his family will never have to make another mortgage payment, and will never have to worry about losing the home they shared together,” the organization said.
Officer Bohannon was fatally shot on Aug. 30 while responding to a call in south St. Louis. He died the following day.
“Officer Bohannon was a police officer who protected the city where he was raised and where he was raising his family. When he got the call, he didn’t hesitate -- he rushed headlong into a dangerous situation, because that is what heroes do. Answering a call for help cost him his life. Now, it is our turn to take care of the beautiful family he leaves behind, the same way he took care of his community,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program was created in 2015 to pay off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.
Officer Bohannon is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
