ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)  If you are between 15 and 24-years-old and looking for a summer job, you can now apply for one through a youth empowerment organization.

STL Youth Jobs is an organization that offers workforce experience and training to local residents ages 15-24. Currently, they are seeking 500 applicants for both in-person and virtual opportunities. Those interested have until May 30 to apply, which can be done by clicking here.

Employers who have interest in the program can click here for more information.

