ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- A slain Metro East trooper's family got a special holiday surprise, thanks to a national foundation.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on FOX News Sunday that the mortgage of Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins had been paid in full, keeping a promise that they made three months earlier.
READ: Grand jury issues 10-count indictment against suspect in Trooper Hopkins' death
Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in East St. Louis in August. Hopkins, a 10-year veteran on the Illinois State Police force, left behind a wife, Whitney, two twins, Evelyn and Owen, and a baby girl, Emma.
The foundation said their Fallen First Responder Home Program has helped first responder families with young children to stay in their homes since 2015. Honoring the sacrifice of the military and first responders is one of the organization's mission.
ISP said Hopkins' death marked the first of an Illinois State Police SWAT team member in 20 years.
