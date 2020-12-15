ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the weather turns colder, an outreach program is helping kids who find themselves on the streets.
Youth In Need is a mobile outreach program that provides items like food, clothing and hygiene products for homeless youth.
Youth In Need officials say homelessness stretches beyond St. Louis City.
"I think that some people have an idea of where homelessness is going to be in St. Louis and that's not what we see at all. It's not just in the city, it's not just in one community," said Dani Walcher, director of the Youth In Need street outreach program. "We've been out to the suburbs all the way to the inner city. So the problem isn't just in certain areas, it's everywhere."
You can help Youth In Need fulfill their mission.
A new region-wide raffle benefitting local charities is spotlighting program this month.
Just donate online here. The money goes toward buying supplies and providing services for homeless youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.