Organization builds tiny homes for homeless and at-risk veterans

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A local veteran will soon have a new tiny house to call home thanks to a local organization.
The organization 2x4's For Hope broke ground this afternoon in Madison, Illinois. The group helps build homes for homeless and at-risk veterans.
The homes are built over eight days, cost about $45,000 and all the labor is done by 100 volunteers.
Click here to find more information about volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.