Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a first-ever flavor

Oreo is trying something totally new for its 110th birthday.
For the celebratory occasion, Oreo is releasing a special flavor it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake. It has sprinkles galore. The cookies themselves are filled with sprinkles and have two layers of filling: the signature creme flavor, pumped with sprinkles, and a chocolate-cake flavored creme.
Oreo said that it's the first-time it has used sprinkles both in and on the cookie. Retailers will start selling the celebratory treats January 31 for a limited time.
Oreo will mark its birthday on March 6. The popular snack was first sold on that date in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company to a grocery store in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Since then, Oreo has regularly released special varieties to keep the product fresh, including a Lady Gaga flavor and, most recently, toffee crunch and an ultimate chocolate-flavored creme cookie.
Owned by Mondelez, Oreo continues to be a money maker. The latest limited-edition flavor is part of the company's goal to increase sales by $1 billion in the next year. In its November 2021 earnings call, Mondelez said that Oreo "continues to be a standout performer" and that its Pokémon Oreo was the company's fastest-selling flavor in the United States.
The company also said that it's increasing prices of Oreos and its other brands, such as Chips Ahoy, by 6% to 7% beginning this month.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.