OREGON (CNN.com)--- Half eaten cupcakes, holes in the wall and a T-shirt wearing cat named Spaghetti made things really weird for a pair of new homeowners.
They all came courtesy of a man hiding in their crawl space after raiding the kitchen and laundry room.
Timothy Smith and his fiance were getting ready to move in to their new home.
"Been looking for the last year. We've been really serious about it the last three months and have jumped through so many hoops to get this place," said Smith.
After returning to their new place off 180th and Alder in Gresham, they came back to a surprise.
"We saw a bunch of stuff on our car, like a bottle of cider, a bunch of ceremonial knives and a MacBook Pro. We're like 'that's weird' and then we come in and see all this other stuff," he said.
Not only that but inside they found holes in the walls.
"The cupcakes were in the fridge. He ate two, and just the bottom of one. The coffee cup he used is this one right here," Smith added.
While searching through their home, they could hear something rustling in the crawl space.
So Smith went in.
That's when he says he saw a cat wearing a "cat shirt".
"No one is going to put a shirt on a cat and leave it in a crawl space in a random house. Someone else is down here," he said.
Smith got out of there and ran outside.
"I started screaming, 'Stop! Have them send someone here right now, someone is in the house 100 percent,'" he said.
Gresham Police got there quickly, making contact with the man in the crawl space and they got him to come out peacefully.
"Sure enough, he walks out. He's wearing my fiance's onesie covered in dirt," he added.
Police identified the suspect as Ryan Bishop. Bishop is now facing several charges including burglary and theft.
As for those new home owners, they're cleaning up but Smith has a message for the suspect:
"I've been where that dude was. Don't ever feel like you're unhelpable. Help is always out there for you. Just find the right sources," Smith said.
That onesie Bishop was wearing was actually a pair of Christmas pajamas.
“Indeed he was. She requested it not be returned,” according to the Gresham Police Department.
As for Spaghetti the cat, he's safely back with the Bishop's grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.