Orders for at-home COVID testing kits to resume tomorrow, MO Health Department says

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) – Following a massive demand of at-home testing kits, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services paused orders. However, you can order kits again Thursday morning.
To allow orders to be shipped in a timely manner, limited supplies will be available daily until February. Once the limited has been reached, the site will notify each user to check back tomorrow.
“Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs. These kits should not be stockpiled,” the department wrote.
If you are looking for testing site, you can search here for centers in St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and other locations in Missouri.
