CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued an order requiring healthcare providers and laboratories to notify the health department of positive COVID-19 test results immediately or no later than six hours of receiving the information.

The public order also states the county must be notified about a COVID-19 related death immediately or no later than 24 hours. Negative test results must also be reportedly immediately or no later than 24 hours.

The county health department says this public order will “result in the [health department] being able to save lives while providing the public with the best information available as expeditiously as possible.”

