ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A virtual job fair will be held Tuesday to fill customer service representative positions.
Optum, a leading health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, will be looking to fill positions to support its HouseCalls business.
The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Click here to register or join the virtual job fair.
