ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) – A 90-day law enforcement operation resulted in the arrest of 162 fugitives throughout the St. Louis area, the U.S. Marshals announced Thursday.
Between June 17 and Sept. 17, Operation Triple Beam St. Louis, which was led by the Eastern District of Missouri U.S. Marshals Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force, targeted violent offenders with active local, state and federal arrest warrants.
U.S. Marshal John Jordan said 16 of the arrests were connected to homicides. Sixty-nine suspected gang members were arrested, 40 firearms were seized and nearly 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of illegal drugs were confiscated.
The Marshal-led operation was done in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, St. Louis County Police Department, North County Police Cooperative, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles County Police Department, Saint Ann Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, and Drug Enforcement Administration.
“This joint operation had the added effect of strengthening the relationship among our local, state and federal law enforcement counterparts,” said U.S. Marshal John Jordan of the Eastern District of Missouri. “The U.S. Marshals provided multiple resources to include manpower, funds and essential equipment to assist local, state and federal partners in this operation.”
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the arrests “definitely have an impact on violent crime in St. Louis,” a city with one of the nation’s highest murder rates.
In a press release, the U.S. Marshals listed the following as significant arrests and seizures:
Joshua MILLER - July 25, 2019
USMS fugitive Joshua Miller was arrested based on narcotics and resisting arrest warrants. Miller, a documented Pershing Street gang member, was arrested in possession of 4 firearms, which were seized.
Keshaun JONES - July 25, 2019
USMS fugitive Keshaun Jones was arrested by USMS District of Arizona, acting on information provided by USMS St. Louis. Jones was wanted for homicide and was a documented Wellston Boys gang member.
Murdaa Gang - July 25, 2019
USMS fugitives Terone JULION, Robert MACK, and Markel DAVIS, all charged on a federal indictment targeting the Murdaa Gang street gang. All were arrested by USMS St. Louis on July 25, 2019, in the St. Louis area. During the arrest operation, Markell DAVIS, who was wanted for Murder, was also arrested. The arrest operation resulted in the seizure of 5 firearms, and a stolen vehicle.
Jimmie PAMPKIN - August 14, 2019
USMS fugitive Jimmie Pampkin was arrested in the St. Louis area based on a 19 count federal indictment charging crimes related to narcotics conspiracy, weapons possession, and acts of violence, stemming from an ongoing and long lasting gang feud. Pampkin, a documented 27 Accomac Gangster Crips gang member, was a principal target of DEA indictment.
Malik ROSS - August 14, 2019
USMS fugitive Malik Ross was arrested in the St. Louis area for a federal charge related to an armored car robbery. Ross was also wanted for questioning in the murder of 7-year old Xavier Usanga, a case which garnered significant media attention.
College and Carter Crips - August 15, 2019
USMS fugitives James STARKS, Kevin HENDERSON, Richard HENDERSON, Ronald RICHARDSON, and Tyrone MOORE, members of the 62 East Coast Crips subset “College and Carter Crips” were arrested in the St. Louis area based on federal charges. The gang was also tied to a substantiated plot to assassinate St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers. Two firearms, 100 doses of fentanyl, a fentanyl press, and U.S. Currency were seized during the arrest.
Hakim MOORE and Robin ALEXANDER - August 23, 2019
Acting on information provided by the USMS Western District of Oklahoma, the USMS St. Louis arrested MOORE and ALEXANDER in the South St. Louis area on multiple counts of child abuse and neglect, including the death of at least one child, and critical injuries to others. In furtherance of the arrest, a critically missing infant was recovered.
41 Delmar Mob - September 4, 2019
A multi-defendant federal indictment targeted members of the 41 Delmar Mob street gang. Arrested in the St. Louis area during the operation were USMS fugitives Marcus MOORE, Christopher MOORE, Jeffrey STIDMON, Durrell JOHNSON, Flora JOHNSON, Teneisha MOORE, and Donald COTTON. Multiple firearms, narcotics, and a vehicle were seized during the arrests.
