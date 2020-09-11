ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of robbing a T-Mobile store at gunpoint in July.
Authorities said the store on South Grand Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint on July 24, 2020. During the robbery, the suspect pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the employee at demanded money from the register while also placing a boxed iPhone in his pocket.
After the employee complied with the suspect’s demands, they were forced into the back office at gunpoint, authorities said.
United States Attorney Jeff Jensen’s office said forensic evidence, including digital surveillance, led them to name Louquincy Carr as a suspect. When the 35-year-old was arrested a gun that appeared to match the one used during the robbery was located, officials said.
Carr has been charged by a federal complaint for robbery in connection with an armed robbery.
The investigation was reportedly part of Operation LeGend, a federal partnership with local law enforcement named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was killed in Kansas City.
