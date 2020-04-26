ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Local first responders want your help paying it forward.
The St. Charles County Community Ambulance District (SCCAD) wants to raise $8,000 by the end of May to help Operation Food Search in part of their 8K in May initiative.
"I think there's a lot of people that aren't being recognized and a lot of people that are struggling to make ends meeting during this time so that was our main focus, was to help the underdog so to speak," said SCCAD Lieutenant Ashley Piease.
The district raised more than $46,000 this month and wanted to continue to help with the growing need for food during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.