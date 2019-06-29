NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people are expected to come together for a massive clean-up and revitalization project in North City.
As the Better Family Life's Operation Clean Sweep plans to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, volunteers are gearing to give the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood a makeover.
Each year, the clean sweep event brings together residents and volunteers from across the city to clean up trash and cut down weeds. In 201, 50 vacant buildings were torn down-- vacant eyesores that can bring down a neighborhood and invite crime.
Clean Sweep 2019 has begun & they’re not playing around. 10 vacant buildings are to be torn down. The massive clean up effort is targeting Hamilton Heights & Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/8Kf9fNl3iX— Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) June 29, 2019
In addition, volunteers cleared more than 75 miles of alleys.
Not only does the community look better but the clear allyways allows emergency vehicles a clear path if they need to use it.
The Better Family Life expects more than 500 volunteers ans crews to help demolish more than 10 buildings.
