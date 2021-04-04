ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, officials will host another mass vaccination clinic in North City.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials will be administering the Moderna vaccine to those who register for the clinic at the O'Fallon Rec Center at 4343 West Florissant. Anyone interested in attending Monday's event should call 573-751-1400 to register.
“Our residents can now get vaccinated in their neighborhood without being placed on a waiting list," said State Representative Kimberly-Ann Collins. "We have open slots to fill by Monday.”
The second vaccine dose will be administered on May 3. A free mobile food cart will be available for those waiting in line.
