ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday, the date for the opening of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be announced.
News 4 has been providing updates on the construction all summer, and at 5 a.m. the date for the grand opening will be announced. Previously, aquarium officials said the grand opening would take place in December but declined to give an exact date.
The aquarium will join the St. Louis Wheel, 18-hole mini-golf course, carousel, and an old-fashioned soda fountain when it opens at the former shopping mall.
News 4 This Morning will be at the aquarium live starting at 5 a.m. to provide all the details as they are announced.
