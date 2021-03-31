BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Since vaccines became available in late December 2020, the St. Clair County Health Department has been pumping out more than 1,500 COVID-19 shots every day at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. At its peak, health officials were administering nearly double that.
"Late last week is when we started noticing the extra capacity that we had," Herb Simmons said.
Simmons, St. Clair County's EMA director, said they started sending out mass text messages to county residents reiterating eligibility requirements and urging them to come and get a shot.
"You're gonna have that percent of the population that's on the fence about it, they're not sure, they're waiting to see. Then you have that percent that just will not get it," Jersey County Health Administrator Doug King explained.
He said currently, the county is not filling up appointment slots like they used to. In Illinois, anyone over the age of 16 can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It's up to local health departments to determine if there are enough vaccines available to serve that entire population.
King said they're seeing a steady decrease of people wanting to get a shot, but said with variants creeping into nearby state and cities, he's on high alert.
"[My concern is] there won't be enough people vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID and as the spread increases, there's more of a chance of a variant. The quicker we all get vaccinated, the quicker we can slow down the spread of COVID and any chance of its variants," King said.
County officials across the Metro East are working to take vaccines into communities that haven't had access to them. However, they're still urging residents to sign up online where you can and get a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.