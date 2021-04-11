MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- With over 800 open appointments, the Macoupin County Health Department is looking for eligible residents who want to get vaccinated.
Officials will host a drive-thru clinic at the county fairgrounds at 21149 State Rte. 4 in Carlinville on Tuesday. Those who register will get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. As of Sunday morning, there are 810 of 1140 spots available.
Illinois residents will need to enter a voucher code, MCPHD0413, online here. A photo ID, proof of Illinois residency, and the barcode from their registration will be needed to attend. Anyone needing help registering should dial 214-313-5078.
