ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Plans are coming together for a greenway that will connect St. Louis City.
Project leaders for the Chouteau Greenway want to show it off.
The proposed plan is for the path to stretch from the Archgrounds to Forest Park and through city neighborhoods.
An open house will be held on February 5 starting at 4:30 p.m. so the public can see the plan. 20-minute presentations will be made every hour.
The open house will be held at the Sheet Metal Workers union hall on Chouteau near Jefferson.
