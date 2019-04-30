ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday night, an open house in Wentzville will be held to gather input on Highway 61 in St. Charles County.
The two things attendees will be able to weigh in on are the proposed outer roads and additional access points along the roadway.
The open house comes as safety improvements along Highway 61 have been underway. Currently, the outer roads and access points are unfunded.
The open house will be held at Wentzville City Hall on Schroeder Creek Blvd. from 4 to 7 p.m.
