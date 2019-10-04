SOUTH CITY (KMOV.com) -- There’s a new bar in South City that charges by the hour, not the drink.
Open Concept is set to open Friday on Cherokee street and it’s concept is similar to an open bar.
“We decided to mix technology with that open bar concept,” said owner Michael Butler. “To where you can pay per hour and you can stay in the space as long as you want.”
Butler says you pay $10 per hour for premium drinks or $20 per hour for top shelf liquor and then you can drink all you legally can.
“This place is different because you’re buying time instead of the drinks,” said Butler. “Open concept is the first of it’s kind in the region and the state of Missouri.”
Butler says when you come in you have to sign in using your cell phone. Open Concept uses technology to track all your consumption and keep the bar in compliance with legal limits.
Butler is St. Louis City’s recorder of deeds and came up with the idea from fundraising parties while running for office.
To learn more about the new bar, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.