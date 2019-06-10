ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Some superstitious St. Louis Blues fans may be blaming the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for Sunday's Stanley cup final loss.
An alert reader Rob Heaton caught the Post accidentally publishing some congratulatory messages and advertisements on its digital platforms.
In their subscriber-only e-edition, an ad featured a photo of the St. Louis Blues celebrating their winning the Stanley Cup final win. Above the boys in blue are the words "Congratulations to our champions, the St. Louis Blues".
In addition to the ad, there was a long thank you letter to fans and the city of St. Louis from the chairman and governor of the Blues Tom Stillman and Enterprise.
READ: Game 6 gets away from Blues after troublesome third-period letdown
The Blues failed to clinch the series in Game 6 as the Bruins leave the Enterprise Center with a 5-1 win Sunday.
The Post admitted to the mistake and took the images down.
In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peek at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peek and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 9, 2019
