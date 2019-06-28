NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Records show that over a two-year period, more than 1,200 911 calls have been made to the store where Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed.
Langsdorf, a North County Cooperative police officer, was killed Sunday when he responded to a call at Clay’s Wellston Food Mart. Bonette Meeks has been charged in Langsdorf’s death. Sources told News4; Friday, a person of interest was also in custody.
Records obtained by News 4 show calls about panhandling, stealing, fights, shooting, drug offenses, robberies and other things.
“I can tell you that platform was built long ago. We have been aware of all the problems that arise from that location,” said Assistant North County Cooperative Police Chief Ron Martin. “From your petty crimes, all the way up to your most serious and violent offenses, they are happening here.”
In November 2017, someone threw an explosive device at a police car near the market; and last summer, a man was charged for shooting someone over a $10 bag of marijuana.
“Now, a murder of a police officer. I think it is time we all come to the table and figure out a plan to stop this nonsense from happening,” said Martin. “The pain and suffering have to stop. This location breeds a lot of problems.”
News 4 is working to get answers from the store’s owner.
