WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dash cam video obtained by News 4 shows an officer kicking a suspect in the head who has his hands up.
READ: Man accused of carjacking woman at Schnucks, injuring officer in crash at end of chase charged
The incident happened April 14 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in North County.
Police say it all started when Eddie Edwards carjacked a woman at gunpoint at the Bridgeton Schnucks. He sped off in her car, police say, and then picked up Isaiah Forman, who eventually got into the driver’s seat and allegedly crashed into a St. Ann police car.
The chase went through five cities and involved more than a dozen officers from four police departments.
The video shows Forman getting out of the car onto the ground with his hands up. An officer is then seen kicking him in the leg and head.
News 4 showed the video to UMSL Criminology Professor and former police officer David Klinger. He said he doesn’t understand why the officer kicked Forman after he surrendered.
“There could some existing circumstance that would explain their behavior, but I would be hard pressed to think of one,” said Klinger. “Officers are trained to stay behind points of cover rather than running up.”
The dash cam footage was recorded on a Velda City squad car, but it is hard to tell from the video which department the officer is from.
Every agency involved in the chase except for Woodson Terrace said it was not their officer. News 4 went to Woodson Terrace Police headquarters to show their chief and a sergeant the video. They did not immediately comment, but two hours later, said it is possible the officer works for their department. They are now investigating.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor is also reviewing the video.
Klinger said the way the incident was handled does not make sense.
“He didn’t give the suspect the opportunity to get into a complete surrender posture. Once again, I’m scratching my head, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Klinger said.
Both Forman and Edwards are being held in the St. Louis County Jail. Edwards is charged with first-degree robbery and Forman is charged with second-degree assault.
