ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All lanes of eastbound 370 were closed near Elm due to two different accidents for just under an hour Sunday night.
The accidents happened sometime after 6:45 p.m, one of which involved a motorcycle.
One lane re-opened to traffic around 7:30 p.m. All lanes re-opened just after 8:00 p.m.
Traffic was backed up as a result.
Police said the injuries appear to be minor.
